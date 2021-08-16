Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Robert L. Carmichael, III (“Trae”) of Victor, ID was born in Jackson, WY on November 22, 2005 to Robert L. Carmichael, II and Ashley Coziah. Trae passed away in an accident in Jackson, WY on Sunday, August 8, 2021 while living life the way he loved — 100%.
Over the years, Trae attended school in both Jackson, WY and Driggs, ID. He recently told his mom, “if you’re always afraid, you’ll never live life.” Trae was the embodiment of this and spent his life enjoying time on the farm with his Papa Tom and Grandma Amanda, biking, snowboarding, tinkering on cars, video games, spending time with his friends, and most recently bacon on a fried chicken sandwich. Trae loved his family, friends, and animals (especially the family dogs). Trae and his mom often enjoyed photography and scenic rides in the car together.
To know Trae was to fall instantly in love with him as his stepdad, Matt Jonke, did when the two met in 2012. Trae was wise and skillful beyond his years and was most recently employed as a Jr. Maintenance Engineer with Flat Creek Business Center in Jackson where he was able to spend the summer commuting and working alongside Matt.
Trae had a quiet demeanor and a larger than life personality that will be missed by all. Trae is preceded in death by his grandpas, Kent Coziah and Ted Jonke, and his grandma, Lannette Holeman. His is survived by his father, Robert L. Carmichael, II; his mother and stepdad, Ashley & Matt Jonke; his grandparents, Tom & Amanda Fergusson, Chelcie Jonke, and Tyler Holeman; his aunts and uncles, Brenda & James Taylor, Kirsten & Will Cullen, Zach Greaves, and Larry and Jerry Carmichael as well as several cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Victor City Park (80 N. Main Street, Victor, ID 83455) on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. A light luncheon will be provided. Please call or email to RSVP at 307.739.8304 or to tara.ann.swan@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Trae Carmichael Scholarship Fund at the Learning Academy School, Attn: Dani Wilson, 1480 South 500 West, Driggs, Idaho 83422.
