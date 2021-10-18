Robert L. (Bob) Ellis was the oldest of seven children, born to Orlin Robert and Alba Bonine Ellis in Kansas. The family moved to California when Bob was two years old.
Bob dropped out of high school to care for his siblings.
He enlisted in the Navy in November 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960.
He married Lalie Llamas and had three children: Bobby (1960), Barbara (1961) and Rita (1964). They later divorced; Bob and the children moved to Victor, Idaho.
He married Judy B.,; they divorced.
Bob worked as a mechanic, fireman, and Captain on fishing boats. He later moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and worked as a mechanic while competing in darts.
In 1983, Cupid's Arrow hit when he met Kay Ormston. They married in 1984 and had two children. Their daughter Cheryl Kay arrived in 1985, and son, William Robert, (Billy), arrived in 1986. They moved to their home in Victor and Bob continued to drive Teton Pass for work until retirement in 2005. On retirement, Bob and Kay moved to rural Rexburg.
Bob enjoyed ham radios (KF7UX), making many contacts across the U.S.
Bob and Kay enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and Canada meeting some contacts along the way.
Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4X4ing, bowling and darts kept him active over the years.
Bob passed away October 18, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Kay, son Billy (Soncee), daughters Barbara (Rick) Berry, Rita (Clint) Matkin, and Cheryl Howell (Todd Hibbert); 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, a half brother and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, 1one grandson, and his son Bobby.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 21 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Valley Mortuary in Driggs. Graveside burial will be at Victor Cemetery on Friday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Valley Mortuary.
