Robert Broadbent

Our beloved Rob was an amazing brother, husband, father, friend, and an incredibly talented, passionate and charismatic Renaissance man.In peak health and vitality, he was tragically hit and killed by a truck while bicycling.
The essence of Rob’s spirit was expressed when he was six years old in a conversation that his mother overheard between him and his brother - Rob: “I love you, John.” John: “I love you too, Rob.” Rob: “I think everyone should love each other.” This sentiment shined through his entire life.
Rob was born to Edna ‘Sunny’, and Jim Broadbent, and grew up in Rochester, MN with his three brothers and two sisters. He was known to be a fun-hog from the start, dirt bike racing, ski racing in leather boots, and teaching his older sister Kathy how to sneak out of the house at night. Rob had an innate sense of entrepreneurship, creating a “store” where he sold candy to the neighborhood kids, the first of many business ventures.
He left Minnesota for Rhode Island School of Design, then transferred to Montana State University, following the call of snow. He dropped out of art school when “studies started to get in the way of skiing,” he loved to say, and began to apprentice as a leather craftsman.
Rob met his wife, K’Lea Andreas, when he was a leather craftsman at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. She joined him in Bozeman, MT and later they moved to Jackson, WY where they raised their daughter, Anastasia. Rob and K’Lea shined when designing and building homes together, each home was an expression of their love.
Every day, he woke up thinking “what’s right?” and “what adventure do I get to have today?” His contagious enthusiasm and love of life inspired endless adventures with friends and family. A few notable ones include backpacking through the wilderness, piloting a sailplane while circling the Grand, scuba diving to 130 feet, galloping bareback through open fields in Yellowstone, learning to race his midnight blue Porsche, jumping off a 70-foot cliff into a lake, camping in the desert with his brother Steve at Burning Man, climbing the Grand in a day with his brother Jamie, whitewater rafting, mountain biking, paragliding, sailing, kiteboarding, and countless days seeking the perfect ski turns.
Rob thoroughly enjoyed exploring the natural beauty of the world. He learned to stop the voice of inner criticism early on through owning leather retail stores. He said there was simply far too much to do to waste time second-guessing himself. In Jackson he pursued many professions including heli ski guiding, starting the ski photography business Powder Shots when darkrooms were still needed, real estate broker, and opening Jackson Hole Mortgage. Always keeping his calling for the slopes as top priority, business ownership helped him keep his “powder clause” intact.
Rob made lifelong friends out of many of his employees and clients. He helped and encouraged many of them along their own paths towards business ownership and living more fulfilled lives in other ways. As a true Renaissance man, he excelled in whatever he chose to pursue. He was passionate and well versed in history, astronomy, geology, politics, economics, religion, and climate change. He was so excited by the possibility of space travel that he made architectural interior designs for SpaceX’s Starship and for an entire space station that would launch in segments within the Starship. He loved making delicious meals, being president of his HOA and, most of all, skiing Granite at Teton Village.
We all appreciated his excellence in photography, architecture, making apple pies, ceramic pottery, and his beautiful tables out of burl slices. Rob’s craftsmanship was a way of sharing his love and creativity with the world that continues on. He found joy, happiness and laughter every day. The Celebration of Rob’s Life will be held Monday July 18th at Reunion Flats. For details, please visit https://tinyurl.com/RobBroadbent
Robert Broadbent 04/13/1954 - 09/26/2021