Bob passed away at home peacefully in the early morning hours of July 5th after 6 months of illness from cancer. He was 75 years old. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and generous soul. Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the third child of Robert B. Tyler and Angela Crane. He spent his childhood in the St. Louis area attending St. Dismas grade school and St. Louis University High School. He excelled in his prestigious Jesuit boys high school where he was a 4-year member of the Science Club and Solality. He also ran track for 3 years. He graduated in 1964. He spent 3 years at St. Louis University before transferring to the University of Illinois in Urbana, graduating in 1969 with a major in Russian Studies. During college, he had an internship at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C, researching Russian science publications for the State Department. After graduating, he moved to Bloomfield, Indiana to attend graduate school at Indiana University. After one year, he decided that teaching was not his calling and he withdrew from the PhD program and moved to N.Y.C. to work for the Social Security Administration. He spent 5 years in Queens where he had an exciting and enriching experience. There he was introduced to the Sierra Club, going on many trips to the Adirondack Mountains, where he hiked, backpacked and cross country skied. He eventually became weary of the crowded conditions and poor air quality in the city and applied for a transfer west. He felt lucky when he was transferred to the Idaho Falls Social Security office where he worked until retirement. In Idaho Falls, Bob became active in Audubon Society, Idaho Alpine Club, and Nordic Ski Patrol, and where he made many lifelong friends. He was loved by all who knew him for his calm, intelligence, kindness, and love for the outdoors and wildlife. He will also be fondly remembered for his deep respect for others and his generous support of so many charitable organizations. In 1987 Bob met his future wife Marie in the Alpine Club. They had many adventures together - hiking, backpacking, bicycling, canoeing, rafting and backcountry skiing. They were married in July 1991.Bob felt blessed to join Marie’s large family of five grown children, and they felt blessed to have him in the family. He loved attending college graduations and weddings, and he was especially excited with the birth of 11 grandchildren. He was so proud of the grandchildren’s accomplishments in academics and athletics. He loved having conversations with them about the environment, wildlife, politics and anything else they were interested in. Bob and Marie decided to purchase property in the Grove Creek area of Victor, Idaho and built their retirement home there in 1998. The family has many wonderful memories of times spent together in Teton Valley. Bob will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. He will also be remembered by members of the Grove Creek Community for his untiring devotion to their beautiful subdivision and by members of the Idaho Alpine Club for organizing programs for monthly meetings for manys years.. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marie [Cahill] Tyler; his siblings Sara Lee [Jim] Wheeler, Sharon Tyler and Patrick [Jan] Tyler; his step children Michael [Linda] Feeley, Maureen [William] Feeley, Peter [Sharon] Feeley, Tricia [Carrie] Feeley, Beth [Sean] Feeley Sheldrake; and his grandchildren Erin, Teagan, Caitlin, Meghan, Molly, Liam, Hannah, Nolan, Caileigh, Atticus, and Zoe, all of whom he loved very much. The family wishes to thank Advanced Home Health and Solace Hospice for their loving and caring support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to any of the following charities, all of which had a special place in Bob’s heart: Teton Valley Land Trust, Sierra Club, Oxfam America, Idaho Food Bank or Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. Robert B. Tyler Jr.