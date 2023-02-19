Robert Allyn Hufsmith

Robert Allyn Hufsmith October 4, 1930 - February 2, 2023 Robert Allyn Hufsmith passed away on February 2, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 92. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to George and Thelma Hufsmith, on October 4, 1930, Bob spent most of his youth in Brazil where his father practiced law for a Canadian company. He came to embrace Brazilian temperament and culture including its history and especially its music. The diversity and beauty of the tropics were sentimental impressions he carried with him through his life. His guitar only played the Brazilian folk music of his youth.

Amateur radio was a lifelong passion as he listened from Brazil to news of the war and of the world through the shortwave. In “ham” language he was K7BMS, now a “silent key”. He formed many lasting friendships over the radio waves, and that interest continued to blossom as he experimented, building circuits and crafting antennas until his passing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.