...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow, becoming moderate to heavy tonight and
Tuesday. Total accumulations of 6 to 16 inches below 6500 feet,
and 10 to 20 inches above 6500 feet. Localized spots adjacent to
Yellowstone and in the Big Holes will see up to 3 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low visibility...including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE...Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass, Targhee
Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Robert Allyn Hufsmith October 4, 1930 - February 2, 2023 Robert Allyn Hufsmith passed away on February 2, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 92. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to George and Thelma Hufsmith, on October 4, 1930, Bob spent most of his youth in Brazil where his father practiced law for a Canadian company. He came to embrace Brazilian temperament and culture including its history and especially its music. The diversity and beauty of the tropics were sentimental impressions he carried with him through his life. His guitar only played the Brazilian folk music of his youth.
Amateur radio was a lifelong passion as he listened from Brazil to news of the war and of the world through the shortwave. In “ham” language he was K7BMS, now a “silent key”. He formed many lasting friendships over the radio waves, and that interest continued to blossom as he experimented, building circuits and crafting antennas until his passing.
Returning stateside aboard the SS Uruguay to go to college, he met and fell for Guiomar (Gilly) Washington, a beautiful, petite Brazilian woman also traveling to New England for college. Their shipboard romance lasted 69 years.
Another lifelong passion was flying small aircraft and in fact, he learned to fly before he could drive. He cracked up enough planes to let that love go, but never lost it.
Bob was proud of his service in the Air Force and was sought after by his superiors for a creative ability to get difficult things done.
His father retired from the job in Brazil and bought a 500-acre ranch in Jackson Hole, sight unseen, in 1953. He named it the “Shootin’ Iron” and started grazing calves. Bob took time from college studies to work there and learned much about haying, irrigating, farm machinery, and Jackson Hole. Much of the hay they grew helped supply the National Elk Refuge.
An active lawyer for 13 years having graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law, he ran a successful practice and at one point was the only practicing lawyer in Jackson, Wyoming. He was involved in many cases including at least 5 murder cases for Teton County, Wyoming, mostly as the Prosecuting Attorney. Always a fighter for what he believed to be just and fair, he never lost his faith in the law but ultimately dissatisfied, closed the office door and walked away from its application.
He served as commissioner in Teton National Park for several years. With a boat on the lake, his family enjoyed learning to ski, fish, camp, and a lot about boat maintenance.
Along the way, he bought and sold land parcels and homesteads and learned to survey, plat and file them. He developed land for homes and for farming on both sides of the Tetons.
Seeking greater purpose, Bob turned to the spiritual and studied theology for three years on the Harvard campus becoming a graduate priest from ETS. Religious purveyors were generally satisfied to have knocked on his door as he would invite them in and proceed to fray as many of their absolute certainties as their time would allow.
Teton Valley, Idaho, its people and beauty seemed to offer fresh possibilities and a simpler way of life and it became home in the early seventies. This rural backdrop was where an urge to work the land surfaced and for another 35 years, Bob farmed small grains and worked in the soil. Success there is measured in reflective moments and by the people who chose to journey alongside him. Gilly worked all those years in retail sales, making it possible for ends to meet and their winters to be spent in the beloved Mesa desert together.
Bob is survived by his wife Gilly, his children Derrik Hufsmith (Margaret Grebe), Tera Crisalida (Bernard Pettipiece), his grandchildren Amelia Hufsmith, Kevin Lumpkin (Andrea Suozzo) and Jason Hubbard (Mariana Hubbard Frias), great grandchildren Dante and Mackenzie Hubbard. He is remembered by numerous nieces and nephews across North and South America.
Bob was trusting, loving, rhapsodic, discerning, eclectic, determined, and loyal. From any perspective, the blessings of a good life were enjoyed by this man who richly deserved them. He was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life is planned in Driggs, Idaho for the summer of 2023.
