Richard LaVere Beard, age 77, passed away June 30, 2021 surrounded by family members. He was born at Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, Idaho on June 27, 1944. LaVere was the oldest child born to Richard Samuel Beard and Ella Kaufman Beard.
LaVere was born while his father Sam was serving in the United States Army Air Corp. The first time he saw LaVere was when he came home on furlough six weeks later. LaVere grew up in Teton Valley along with his brother Clint and sister Debbie.
LaVere graduated from Teton High School in 1962. He then attended Links Business College in Boise, Idaho. LaVere went on to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ireland. After returning home he attended and graduated from Ricks College. The next four years LaVere spent serving in the United States Air Force stationed primarily in Germany. While stationed overseas Sam, Ella, and Debbie were able to visit and spent three weeks visiting Germany, Italy, Paris, Austria and Switzerland, where Ella's parents had immigrated from.
After an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, LaVere attended and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in English and a teaching certificate. He worked at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and also at the Bonneville County Courthouse as a court stenographer. He then went on to serve as the Post Master in Tetonia, Idaho for 29 years.
After retiring LaVere loved to garden and took pride in maintaining beautiful landscaping for Ella as well as himself.
LaVere is survived by his mother, Ella Beard of Tetonia, brother Clint Beard (Beverly) of Idaho Falls, and sister Deb Allred (Hal) of St. George, Utah, five nieces, and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Samuel Beard.
The family will visit with friends on July 6, 2021 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Tetonia LDS Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Internment will be at the Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com