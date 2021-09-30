Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Richard (Rick) Beeson Hatch, 67, passed away June 2, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rick was born October 9th, 1953 in Driggs Idaho, to Jack and Ella Mae Hatch. He was the eldest of 6 children. Rick attended school in Teton County, Idaho through the 11th grade. At an early age he learned to operate farm equipment to help his dad on the family farm. Rick married Sharon Bainbridge in September of 1971 and together they had Jerad in 1974. Rick joined the Air Force and deployed to Korea. Later he was stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force base. After his discharge from the Air Force he and his family moved back to Teton Valley. He and Sharon later divorced. In early 2000 Rick moved to Las Vegas where he lived until his death from complications of COPD and a heart condition. No services will be held. He was cremated in Nevada and his ashes returned to Teton Valley. Rick is survived by his mother, Ella Mae and his 5 siblings, Judy, Teresa, Perry, Becky and Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack and his son Jerad. Richard (Rick) Hatch 10/09/1953 - 06/02/2021
