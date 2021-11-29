It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rex Lewis Hansen. Rex, also known as ‘Cowboy’ passed away at age 68 in his home in Tetonia, Idaho due to complications caused by a fall.
Rex was born April 3rd 1953 to Edward and Beatrice (Sorensen) Hansen. Rex was raised in Tetonia and graduated from Teton High School in 1971. He was happy to follow in his father’s footsteps and continue maintaining and growing the family ranch that he called home.
Rex obtained his CDL and began work for the Teton School District as a bus driver. He enjoyed driving and being around the kids immensely. So much so in fact, that his career lasted nearly 40 years. Rex ended up driving the children and sometimes even grandchildren of some of those that first rode his bus just after he began his career. This gave him the opportunity to become more than just a bus driver, and a little more like family to many.
Rex also enjoyed being involved in many community events. He used what he called his ‘gift of gab’ to entertain many a crowd as the announcer for events such as rodeo’s, horse shows, county fairs, and many more. He even threw in his auctioneering skills whenever he had the opportunity.
One of Rex’s favorite things was a pair of good work horses and a sleigh. Chances are good that if you knew Rex, he had extended an invitation to you to bring the family and come out for a good old fashioned sleigh ride during those beautiful Teton Valley winters.
Rex is survived by his two daughters, Whitney and Tierza Hansen and his brother William ‘Bill’ (Gwen) Hansen. He was proceeded in death by his parents Edward and Beatrice Hansen, his brother Neil Hansen, and his sister Margaret Hansen.
A graveside service will be held Saturday December 11th at 9:30 am in the Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia. All family, friends, and friends who had become his family are invited to attend.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all those who were there to help and care for Rex the past several years as his health began to decline. He was very grateful, and loved each one of you. The family would also like to extend thanks to Tyson Clemons at Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.