Reesa Lucile Monahan, 60 of Driggs, Idaho peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven on Monday, May 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Reesa was born December 13, 1961 in Driggs, Idaho to Lenace and Dorlis Burnside.
Reesa graduated from Butte High School in 1980. She married her high school sweetheart Michael Monahan in 1982. She loved the outdoors, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and going on adventures with her husband. Throughout her life she worked as a waitress and at The Bank of Commerce. She was devoted to Subs for Santa and giving back to her community. Reesa was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints and served in Young Womens. She was outgoing, witty, and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Reesa is survived by her husband Michael; her two sons Jake (Julie), of Shelley, Zach (Jessica), of Rupert; four grandchildren, Bailee, Keyan, Zachary, and Lucy; her two sisters Ronda (Duane) Stark and Dena (Jim) High; and brothers, Randy (Nelda) Burnside, Rod and Rick Burnside. She was preceded in death by her dad Lenace Burnside and mom Dorlis Atchley Burnside.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m on Saturday, May 14th at the Driggs LDS Stake Center. The family will receive friends prior to services 11:30 to 12:30 and Friday evening 6:00-8:00 pm. Burial will be at Darby Cemetery under the direction of Grand Teton Funeral home.