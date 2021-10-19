Randall Foster

Randall J Foster of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Sunday, October 17th at his home in Rexburg, surrounded by family.
Randall was born November 22, 1946 to Vernal John Foster and Donna LaRue Schiers in Driggs, Idaho. He was raised in Darby, where he graduated from Teton High School. While attending Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, he met Susan Smith and he married her in February of 1969. Randall continued his education at Ricks College, The University of Utah, and Idaho State University.
Randall joined the Army National Guard in 1969 and served his full term. During this time, Randall and Susan added two children to the family, Cory Bruce and Tina LaRue. Randall worked several jobs; logging near Ashton as a skidder, a small engine mechanic, and eventually as a glass worker, while also farming barley in Darby. Upon the death of his father, Randall became a full time farmer raising cattle, hay and grain in Darby, Idaho. Randall served as the Water Master, as well as President of the Fox Creek Canal Company for many years. He also served on the Election Committee Board for Fall River Electric.
Randall is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Cory Foster and Tina Andrus; grandchildren, Kevin Foster, Lexsie Howard, Stephen Foster, Brittany Meyers, Joshua Foster and Lilee Andrus; nine great-grandchildren.
Randall is preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, David; older sister, Veronica.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21 and from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Friday, October 22 both times at Flamm Funeral Home.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.