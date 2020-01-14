Ramón Ramirez Olmedo Jr. of Driggs, Idaho passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 in his own home from natural causes. He was born March 5, 1952 in Bakersfield, California, the son of Trinidad and Ramón Olmedo.
Ramón proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was trained as a combat medic and jungle warfare specialist. He earned a Bachelor of Arts, with an art major, from San Jose State University, specializing in ceramics and glassblowing.
In 1980 he attended Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina to further his glassblowing education. While there, he met fellow student Ralph Mossman, who introduced him to the Teton area. Ramón and Ralph were business partners and friends, making and selling glass as people watched in Jackson, Wyoming.
Ramón was a jack of all trades with an inquiring mind, uncanny memory and insatiable curiosity. He worked as a glassblower, an electrician, a mechanic, in construction, restaurants, agriculture, art and more. He created original blown and fused glass artwork and was a skilled illustrator. Ramón loved being able to share his knowledge with others, and was happy to help anyone who needed it.
Ramón enjoyed books, movies, art, dancing, gardening, the mountains, fishing, his pets, and being around people. He sang and played his guitar at home and around campfires or other gatherings. Ramón participated in many local community events such as ‘Snowscapes,’ the annual snow sculpture event in Driggs. As a snow sculptor, his creativity and boundless enthusiasm were a consistent source of inspiration for the other artists, the public, and the event organizers.
Ramón will always be remembered by his community for his kindness, generosity, boisterous laugh and larger than life personality. He was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand and make the best of any situation.
For his friends and family, Ramón was fearless, crazy, optimistic, accepting, supportive, inquisitive, tender, tough and loving. He filled a place in our lives that we didn’t know needed filling, until he was there.
He is survived by his stepson, Usi Perez, and his siblings: Daniel, Amelia, Josie, George and Huero.
Ramón Ramírez Olmedo Jr. de Driggs, Idaho falleció pacíficamente el 5 de Enero del 2020 en su casa por causas naturales. Nació el 5 de Marzo de 1952 en Bakersfield, California. Hijo de Trinidad y Ramón Olmedo.
Ramón sirvió con orgullo en el ejército de los EE. UU. durante la guerra de Vietnam, y fue entrenado como médico de combate y especialista de guerra en la jungla. Obtuvo una Licenciatura en Artes, con maestría en Artes en la Universidad Estatal de San Jose, especializada en cerámica y vidrio soplado.
En 1980 asistió a Penland School of Crafts en Carolina del Norte para continuar su educación en vidrio soplado. Durante sus estudios conoció a su compañero de estudios Ralph Mossman, quien lo presentó al área de Teton. Ramón y Ralph eran socios comerciales y amigos, fabricaban y vendían vidrio mientras la gente miraba en Jackson, Wyoming.
Ramón era un experto en todos los oficios con una mente inquisitiva, y una curiosidad insaciable. Trabajó como soplador de vidrio, electricista, y mecánico. Entre otros trabajos que realizaba tenía aptitudes en construction, restaurantes, agricultura, arte y más. Creó obras de arte originales de vidrio soplado y fundido y fue un ilustrador experto. A Ramón le encantaba poder compartir su conocimiento con otros, y ayudar a cualquiera que lo necesitara.
A Ramón le gustaban los libros, las películas, el arte, el baile, la jardinería, las montañas, la pesca y sus mascotas. Estar rodeado de personas. Cantaba y tocaba su guitarra en casa y alrededor de fogatas y otras reuniones. Ramón participó en muchos eventos de la comunidad local, como ‘Snowscapes’ y en el evento anual de escultura de nieve en Driggs. Como escultor de nieve, su creatividad y entusiasmo ilimitado fueron una fuente constante de inspiración para los otros artistas, el público y los organizadores del evento.
Ramón siempre será recordado en su comunidad por su amabilidad, generosidad, risa bulliciosa y personalidad. Conocido por su disposición a echar una mano y sacar lo mejor de cualquier situación.
Para sus amigos y familiares, Ramón era intrépido, loco en la mejor manera, optimista, receptivo, inquisitivo, tierno, fuerte y amoroso. Él llenó un lugar Muy especial en nuestras vidas que no sabíamos que necesitaba llenarse, hasta que estuvo allí.
Le sobreviven su hijastro, Usi Pérez, y sus hermanos: Daniel, Amelia, Josie, George y Guero.
