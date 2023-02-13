Ralph James Higbee
My life and History
March 1939 — December 2022
Shortly after being born in Sugar City, Idaho, my mother brought me home to Driggs, Idaho where I spent the next 18 years growing up. I was a graduate of Teton High School in 1957.
I joined the Air Force after graduation, where I spent the next 23 years. I spent most of my time in overseas assignments, which included Spain, France, Vietnam, Thailand, and Germany. My U.S. assignments included Texas, Idaho, Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey, and Florida. My duties and training included Fuels Specialist, Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent, Aircraft Armament system, and Squadron 1st Sargent.
While in Spain in 1960, I met and Married Maria Hidalgo and the love that I have for this woman cannot be felt by any other person, She has stood by me for 62 years, and has sacrificed the hardships that comes with being alone and raising a child while I was on isolated tours. I owe my success to her.
After retiring from the Airforce I went to work for Coca-Cola for the next 20 years, as Division Fleet Manager, and later as Region Fleet Manager, which again required extensive travel throughout the United States.
I am proud to say that my wife, Maria, my son Victor, and my 4 grandchildren, Brenden, Jacob, Elisabeth, and Andy gave me the strength to accept the challenges I have faced in my 83 years.
Preceded in death by my father, Floyd Higbee, my mother Delila Higbee, brothers Guy Higbee, and Dewayne Higbee.
I have one son Victor, and five sisters, which I love more than words can say. They have always supported me, and told me how proud they are of me and my accomplishments. Now I must tell all of you that I am proud of you, your accomplishments, and being the best sisters, and son, a man could ask for. This includes Victor Higbee, Delia Myrle Jensen, Lola Gwen Penn, LaRae Christensen, Janis Egbert, and Jean Ripplinger.
When it’s time for me to go to the next level, I will not have any regrets, life has been good to me, and I am blessed.
- Ralph Higbee
With military honors his final resting place: VA Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida.
Do Not Weep
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow,
I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain,
I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
Of beautiful birds in circling flight,
I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom,
I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing,
I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
We will meet again, bye and bye.
