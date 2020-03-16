Paul L. Williams, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Driggs on March 15, 2020.
Paul was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on July 1, 1932 to Paul L. Williams and Marjorie L. Dean. He was raised in New Jersey, Maryland and Seattle, Washington.
Paul was a dedicated geologist, receiving his B.S., M.S. and PhD in Geology from the University of Washington. Paul led a rich career with the U.S. Geological Survey, completing and contributing to geologic mapping projects in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. In his early career, he completed field work in the Antarctica. In 1975, he was selected as Chief of the Branch of Central Environmental Geology with projects in the Rocky Mountains and Northern Great Plains states. He served in that position until taking a position in 1982 as a geologist with USGS Mission in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, where he was later appointed Chief of Mission. Paul and his wife, Jean Glen-Meyers, enjoyed their time in Jeddah until Paul’s retirement in 1992.
Paul spent his last 17 months in Teton Valley where he enjoyed viewing the mountains and sharing endless stories with family and friends about his life adventures.
He is survived by his daughter Marge Edwards (Stan), step children: Suzie Williams (James Dudzik), Heidi Eversley (Richard), and Charlie Williams (Alexa), granddaughters: Isadora, Shannon and Sophia, grandsons: Kyle, Forest and Cameron; and sister, Mary Lee.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. Glenn-Meyers-Williams.
Condolences may be sent to valleymortuarydriggs.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The Education Foundation of Teton Valley.
