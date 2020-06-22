Paul Keith Wagner, Jr. of Driggs, Idaho, passed away on June 21, 2020, from an extended illness, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Paul was born on July 5, 1968, in Hollywood, California, to Paul K. Wagner Sr. and Kathleen J. Wagner. He lived in Temple City, California, until October of 1980 at which time he moved with his family to Driggs.
Paul was an avid baseball fan his entire life and was an expert on everything about the Los Angeles Dodgers, knowing almost every statistic on every Dodger player. When he was nine years old, he joined the Temple City National Little League and played first base and center field for the Redlegs team. When he was eleven years old, Paul was the first and currently remains, the only player in the League to hit a walk-off grand-slam home run, with two outs, in the final inning of the final game to lead his team to a win and the City championship.
Paul attended and graduated from Teton High School. He was honored to be a Redskin and loved being a member of the football team. When he was in the eleventh grade, Paul and his good friend, Andy Holmes, presented the idea of forming the Teton Redskin’s baseball team to one of his favorite coaches, Mr. Craig Kunz. After a long and due consideration, the team was established and Paul was a charter member of the newly organized Teton High School Redskin’s baseball team.
Upon graduation, Paul and Andy headed south for an extended tour of Southern California. While in California and at Andy’s insistence, Paul joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was baptized in Arcadia. Upon his return to Driggs, Paul was employed in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as a Night Auditor and was subsequently transferred through the Hilton Hotel Corporation to Fort Collins, Colorado. While employed there, he was able to meet many celebrities in the entertainment field and obtained many autographs, which was his second passion. However, he felt right at home when the Los Angeles Dodgers were in residence to play the Colorado Rockies,
Paul was a good boy and respected everyone he met. One of his final wishes was to give thanks to all of his friends, along with all of those who befriended him during his life on earth.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, John W. and Jean O. Allender, formerly of Temple City, California, Stanley L. Wagner, formerly of Driggs, Idaho. Paul is survived by his parents, Kathleen J. and Paul K. Wagner, Sr., sisters Karen J. Wagner and Kristen K. Wagner, two nephews, Paul K. Wagner III and Stanley Wagner, along with two nieces, Kathleen J. Wagner, Jr. and Karye K. Wagner, all of Driggs.
The family does wish to thank the medical community of Fort Collins, Colorado, likewise, the Organ Transplant Team of Denver, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held and announced at a future date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.