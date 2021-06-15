Pamela “Pam” Jane (Moore) Booth, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away at a care facility in Boise, Idaho in the early morning hours of June 10th, 2021. She was 71-years-old. Pam was surrounded by her son, two daughters, and her husband of 48 years. Her 30 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease has ended, but not without a valiant effort on her part to push through many years of mounting struggles, pain, and loss of her independence (and ability to gamble whenever she wanted to!). Pam was born on December 6th, 1949 in Minneola, NY, the first of four children of Robert & Patricia Moore. Her childhood was spent primarily out east, with one of her favorite places being the Outer Banks off the coast of North Carolina, and Sandbridge on the Virginia coast, where her family had a beach house until 1974. She and her two brothers and young sister enjoyed many summers of salty sea air and sandy beaches while making a lifetime of memories. Pam’s father’s work led them to move from Norfolk, VA to St. Louis, MO when Pam was in high school. For a full obituary, please visit http://bowmanfuneral.com/. Pamela "Pam" Jane (Moore) Booth 12/06/1949 - 06/10/2021
Pamela J. Booth
