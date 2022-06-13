Nic Erwin was not a temperate man. He was a man of deep, unbridled, and often unchartable passions. Let's face it, he could be a hellcat. As a result, he was naturally a man desperately needed in this world of rolling mediocrity. He brought love and growth and challenge as a son, a brother, a husband, a father, and as friend. In moments of pain, he brought kindness and strength. It is no wonder that his calling card was a fantastical mix of humor and happiness and frustration and angst. For he could charm you and infuriate you in nearly the same sentence. He could leave you speechless. Nic was a man for all seasons who made those around him better in some way - sometimes against our own desires.
Those who knew Nic knew he lived a dozen lives in his too short time here in Earth. He weathered many storms of his own afflictions. He was an addict. He told this to you. He went to treatment, he went to jail, he went on to help others fight addiction. He saw hope where the average person saw too many challenges to tackle. He invited other addicts - absolute strangers - to his home for a thanksgiving dinner so they would not be alone in this world.
Through thoughts of his triumphs and his tribulations, Nic will be most remembered as a family man. He cared so deeply about those around him that he took on challenges from which others might shy away. He became Dad to a stepdaughter, Deyah, whose mother was lost to this world. He raised his two boys, Allan and Damos, as a single dad. He met, married, nurtured and grew with Kelli and they had daughter Evelyn. He was brother to Allan. Nic admired Allan, had his back, and would have gone without word one to hell and back for him seven days a week. He was son to Aritha and Al who were there for him through thick and thin and his love for them was boundless and lives to this day and every day in their hearts. The simple fact is that the lives he touched will not be the same without him.
Nic passed on May 23, 2022. And for those left behind, Nic lived in a way we must take to heart. Be bold, wade into unknown waters even if you have fear, and race into the dark for the love of others. Nic knew we are all family, all tied together, and we rise and fall as one. When you think of Nic, remember the words
"I am content; that is a blessing greater than riches; and he to whom that is given need ask no more."