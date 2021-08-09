Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Nancy Rae Lunceford passed away August 6, 2021 following a lengthy battle with an aggressive cancer. It was Nancy’s optimism combined with her love of life that enabled her to return to her home in the Teton Valley for her final days. Nancy was surrounded by family and close friends constantly in her last days and we were so honored to help, love, and be with her at the end of her life. Nancy was a vibrant personality and was known for her generosity, large circle of friends, and love of entertaining.
Nancy was born on January 26, 1952 in Tucson, Arizona to John and Lois Johnson. She grew up in a loving family with her two sisters in San Bernardino and graduated from Pacific High School in 1970. It took awhile but it was sure worth the wait as Nancy met the love of her life in Steve Lunceford,and they were married July 11, 1998 on Steve’s beautiful property here in Teton Valley. Besides her love for Steve she fell in love with the Teton Valley and made a new life here. Nancy always considered this area her home and easily transitioned into life in the Valley. They loved traveling and their large circle of friends and family. Their wonderful life together was tragically ended when Steve was taken from us October 26, 2011. Obviously a man like Steve was irreplaceable and Nancy was devastated.
Fortunately, Nancy had a large group of great friends and family to enjoy, support and be with her since Steve’s death. She enjoyed traveling, horseback riding adventures with Toby, and nurtured many close friendships.
Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving sisters Ginny Mugg (Dave) and Debi McDermont (Mike) and nephew Eric Mugg (Jeanne), Heidi Michals (John), Emily Hillskotter (Mark) and seven great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being planned Saturday August 14 at the Wildwood Room in Victor from 2-6 PM.
