Nancy Lewis Huntsman

Nancy Lewis Huntsman Nancy Lewis Huntsman (1954-2022) passed away on October 21, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. Nancy was an extraordinary woman of unsurpassed energy, an intrepid pilot, and someone who lived with an infectious zest for life that was felt by everyone who knew her.

Born in Oakland, California in 1954, she later moved to Crescent City, where she earned her pilot’s license while still in high school. Nancy went on to the University of Utah where a chance decision her senior year led to her spending three years in Japan and developing a fluent knowledge of Japanese, as well as lifelong friendships. This followed a pattern that persisted throughout her life: wherever she went, and whatever she did, she made deep and lasting friendships along the way. After returning to the US, she earned her MBA at Columbia University before going onto a career at Citibank.

