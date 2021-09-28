Nancy Heather Messerli, 71, of Terreton, Idaho passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home in Hamer. Heather was born April 8, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Thomas Clarence Mitchell and Ruby Lott Mitchell. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1968 in Terreton, Idaho. She learned to play guitar at the age of 17. She entered the Miss West Jefferson Pagent and won. She sang and played her guitar. She had a 15 minute segment on KUPI where she sang on the radio. She has always loved rocking and swinging in the swing and singing. Heather married Myral William Kidd in 1969. They lived most of their lives in the Idaho Falls area. They had three children, Kandy, Sandy and Reno. They later divorced. She married Kevin Dwain Casper in 1975. They lived in the Teton Valley area. He brought three children into the family, Brett, Heidi and Jana. Together they had three additional children, Darby, Tyler, and Abby. They later divorced. In 1991 she married Gerald "Jerry" Messerli in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made their home in Terreton, Idaho.
Heather was an expert seamstress, cook, and cake decorator. She had a sewing and cake decorating business in the Teton Valley where she also made wedding cakes and sewed all the dresses for many weddings. She worked at the Senior Citizen Center in Mud Lake, Idaho as a cook. She opened a bakery in the M&M Grocery Store called Heather's Home Bakery, specializing in all baked goods. She also had herbs from Nature Sunshine that she sold. She and her friend, Sandy Ward sang together for several years, starting their own band Classy County. They were later joined by Jerry Messerli which led to their marriage. Heather was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a very strong testimony and loved sharing it.
Heather is survived by her children; Kandy Kidd of Lewisville, Texas, Sandy (Dave) Heeding of Potsi, Missouri, Heidi Clark of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jana (Robert) Murgallis of Grant, Idaho and Abby (Matt) Sly of Meridian, Idaho. Her sisters; Janie (Kevin) Taylor of American Falls, Idaho, Jeanie (Jim) Dixon of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jenny Mitchell of American Falls, Idaho, Melody (George) Fliege of Berlin, Germany, Susan (Bert) Jurak of Hansen, Idaho, Ruby, (Mark) Taylor of Idaho Fall, Idaho and Althea (Ted) Thayer of Riverton, Idaho. Brothers; Ned R. (Linda) Mitchell of Casa Grande, Arizona, Rex P (Diane) Mitchell of Caldwell, Texas, Ross C. (Marilee) Mitchell of Logan, Utah, Dan M. (Cindy) Mitchell of Terreton, Idaho and Thomas C. (Debbie) Mitchell Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona. 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Allen Messerli. Three son; Reno M. Kidd, Darby M. Casper, and Tyler "James" K Casper. Her parents, Thomas and Ruby Mitchell and two brothers, Jim I. Mitchell and Tim T. Mitchell.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Terreton LDS Stake Center (1297 East 1500 North, Terreton, Idaho.) The family will meet with friends on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the Church and again on Friday, October 1, 2021, 9:30 to 10:45 AM also at the church. Interment will be in the West Jefferson Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.