Michael Edwin Bates was born to Charles Edwin Foster Bates & Ruth Imogne Sorensen in Rexburg, Idaho on July 25, 1940. He passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 5, 2022.
Michael graduated from high school in Teton Valley, Idaho and went on to attend Ricks College. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the California Mission. While serving, he wrote to Sharon Kay Schiess and convinced her to serve a mission. They reported their missions on the same day.
While attending USU, he achieved two major goals: earning his BS in Biology and persuading Sharon to marry him. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 26, 1966. After teaching one year in Denver, they moved back to Idaho, eventually settling in Sugar City in 1972. He taught science and driver's ed for over 30 years at Madison.
He worked hard to provide for his family of 6 children. He spent the summer working as a crop hail insurance adjuster. He spent his free time building a cabin in Teton Valley. He and his family did most of the work to complete the cabin themselves. Michael loved to lead his kids and grandkids in various work projects at the cabin.
Michael & Sharon were able to serve together in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples. His faith in Jesus Christ helped build the foundation for his family. He supported all 6 of his children in serving missions and getting their educations. Everything he did was to support his family and the church. They were the greatest sources of joy in his life. Michael's example of selfless service will endure.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; their 6 children; Wendy (Scott) Welch, Lance (Katrina) Bates, Becky Bates, Shanell (Rod) Otteson, Kendra (Jared) Black and Derek (Marcie) Bates; 19 grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou (Gary) Westover. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Peter (Linda) Bates and Larry (Marsha) Bates.
Viewing to be held from 5:30-7 pm, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Flamm Funeral Home and Saturday, February 12th from 9-9:45 am in the Sugar City Gray church with funeral services following at 10. Interment will be in the Bates Cemetery. A live stream link will be posted on the obituary page at www.flammfh.com where condolences to the family may also be left.