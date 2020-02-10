The Memorial Service for Ruth M. “Rusty” Anderson of Victor, a long-time resident of both Teton Valley and Jackson Hole, will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Francis of the Tetons Episcopal Church in Alta, WY. A reception will follow the service in the church hall.
Her family encourages those who like to cross country ski to take a turn on the Alta track prior to the memorial.
Surrounded by family, Rusty passed away on December 26, 2019, at her home. A full obituary appeared in the Teton Valley News on January 1, 2020.
