Melvin Walker Jr 

Melvin Ernest "Ernie" Walker Jr, left this world on November 6,2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after a year of battling cancer. He was 58 years old.
Ernie was born February 20, 1963, in Albany, Georgia, to late Cecile Teresa Diaz and Melvin Ernest Walker Sr. He grew up and attended schools in San Diego, California, where he graduated from Hilltop High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Science, studying Natural Resources at Humboldt State University, California.
Ernie made his home in Teton Valley, Idaho,/WY; He was employed by U.S. Forest Service, where he held many positions. Ernie absolutely loved his work; especially as a West Yellowstone Smokejumper.
He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends. He enjoyed anything outdoors, camping, skiing, hiking, riding his motorcycle, horseback riding, and traveling. You could always find Ernie outside working in his yard-he loved that.
Ernie was a faithful Christian. He was the most caring, gentle man and had such a big heart. He was quick to offer help to anyone who needed it.
Ernie is survived by his loving soul mate and fiancé, Loralee Wilson, ID; stepsons, Brody (Leah) Wilson, NJ; and Jake(Shannon) Wilson, ME; his loving siblings, Deborah Barker, CA; Mark(Karen) Willis, VA; Sherry(Jim) Tucker, CA; Rose Willis, CA; and Matthew(Vicki) Willis, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecilia Teresa Diaz and Melvin Ernest Walker Sr., and Stepfather James Willis. Who were all waiting for him on the other side.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring 2022 with the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Jackson, WY. A date is to be determined.
