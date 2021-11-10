Melodee Ann (Gibson) Davis was born October 1, 1950 to Richard Ramon Gibson and Leila June Zeigler in Mansfield, Ohio. She had two sisters that were still born, so she was raised as an only child. She passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home in Driggs, Idaho. She graduated from Northmore High School where she played in the band and participated in many athletic activities.
She wanted to become a veterinarian and went to school at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. This is where she met the love of her life Roy Davis. They were married May 29, 1970 in Mansfield, Ohio. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho where Roy was attending Idaho State University. They moved to Columbus, Ohio where Roy ran F. W. Woolworth stores. Then it was decided to move to Driggs, Idaho to help Roy’s parents with their business.
During her life in Driggs, Melodee worked in the potato fields, hardware store, teachers aid, and then over 30 years as the Teton Middle School secretary. She loved her association with the students and staff at the school. While working in the school district she coached volleyball and was a part time bus driver.
She was blessed to have two beautiful daughters: Brandie (Drex) Hathaway and Jessica (Michael) Leavitt. Another of her greatest blessings were her eight grandchildren: Amberlie (Daniel) Beenfield, Carissa (Jacob) Abbott, Tyler (Brianna) Leavitt, Bryce (Belinda) Hathaway, Brayden Leavitt, Kemryn Leavitt, Curtis Hathaway, and Payton Leavitt. Her two great grandchildren Cooper and Oakley Beenfield made her last days even more special.
There will be a viewing Friday, November 12 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Valley Mortuary and again on Saturday, November 13 from 10-10:45 at the Driggs LDS Stake Center. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. with internment at the Driggs Cemetery . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.