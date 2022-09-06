Matthew C Wegher

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Matthew Christopher Wegher passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on August 31, 2022 in Driggs, Idaho. Matthew is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Evelyn, parents Stephen and Marcia (DiPirro) Wegher, sister Roxanne (Brett) Vander Tuin, nephew Aidan, nieces Olivia and Regan and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Marianne Hagedorn and father-in-law Wayne Hagedorn.
Matthew was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan and moved out west in his early 20's. Matthew was an avid sports enthusiast, especially for the Detroit Red Wings and had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things sports. He enjoyed being an assistant football coach for his local high school team, Teton High Timberwolves.
Matthew's daughter, Evelyn, was the light of his life and he enjoyed taking her skiing, fishing, hiking and swimming. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Grand Teton Funeral Home in Driggs, ID from 6-7:30pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com