Matthew C Wegher

Matthew C Wegher 12/12/1968 - 8/31/2022

Matthew Christopher Wegher passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on August 31, 2022 in Driggs, Idaho. Matthew is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Evelyn, parents Stephen and Marcia (DiPirro) Wegher, sister Roxanne (Brett) Vander Tuin, nephew Aidan, nieces Olivia and Regan and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.