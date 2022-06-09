Mary Ellen Walker

Mary Ellen (Wright-Clark) Walker, age 54, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Victor, Idaho. Mary was born on December 30, 1967 in Escondido, California to Skip and Jane (Hunter) Wright-Clark. She spent her life in the Rocky Mountain West living in Moab, Utah, Wilson, Wyoming and Victor, Idaho. Mary had an incredible love for animals; her life was full of adventures with her pack of dogs and horses. Mary also shared her mother’s enthusiasm for cooking and her father’s stewardship for the land. Mary was a musician who played piano and guitar and she often wrote her own songs. She found community in AA and recently in the LDS church in Driggs, Idaho. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Kate. She will be fondly remembered by her parents, Jane Sleight (husband Ken) and Peter “Skip” Wright-Clark, her sisters, Karen (husband Mike, daughter Amanda), Betsy, and Piper (daughter Addie) as well as her Aunt Pam McCool, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service Saturday July 9, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 225 N 1st St E, Driggs, Idaho at 11:00 AM. The family requests as a tribute to Mary’s love of dogs, please make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter or rescue. Mary Ellen (Wright-Clark) Walker 12/30/1967 - 05/22/2022