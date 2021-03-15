Martin Buddy Baler

Martin Buddy (Slicker) Baler, 50, of Tetonia, passed away on March 11, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
After graduating, Slicker started working in construction. He was employed on various projects in the area. Ultimately, he found a passion for custom log home building and was given the opportunity to be involved in high-end homes in the Jackson area. He also spent time working at Grand Targhee Ski Resort and guided trail rides and pack trips for local dude ranches and outfitters. Growing up he worked for local farmers in the hayfields and potato harvest.
His first child was born to him and Christy Ringel in 1990. A beautiful daughter named Taylor Sylvia Baler gifted them with her precious life for 3 short months. The young couple shared a common hardship with the loss of their infant child. Later they had a second daughter, Mikyla T Ringel. They continued their lives separately.
Outdoors was his passion, and he spent a lifetime big game hunting and fishing the area. He was a gifted horseman, trained bird dogs, and enjoyed duck, goose, and upland bird hunting.
He married Kindra Harley in 1995 and they had a son, Martin Cole, in 1999. The family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where he began selling and building modular Barns and Buildings for his in-laws. A daughter, Macey Rose, was added to the family in 2003. Soon after he purchased the company and became the authorized Dealer for the buildings throughout Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. His business was awarded Rookie of The Year for its first year of sales in the nation from the corporate headquarters of MD Barns in Ontario, CA. He was natural at working with customers planning their horse barn and building project needs. He later divorced and returned to Teton Valley in 2019.
He loved snow machining, downhill skiing, and ice fishing. He spent his summers showing horses with his family in Eastern Idaho and fishing on Jackson Lake. Horses, Dogs, and children came naturally to Slicker. These were qualities he received from both his parents and always had a caring open relationship with both of them.
He was a kind, compassionate guy with quick comebacks and great storytelling ability. He loved to play guitar. His best friend was his brother Butch, and he adored his sisters: Patty and Miss Kelly; and his stepsisters: Sandra and Teresa. He was the youngest of his family and grew up being a young uncle to his 4 beautiful nieces: Jenny, Emmy, Rachel, Hillary, and Britni, and his nephews: Talon and Ryan. He loved them all very much and had stories and nicknames for them all.
He is survived by his daughters, Macey Rose Baler and Mikyla T Ringel; his sisters, Patty (Bruce) Zohner and Kelly (Barry) Maclean; his brother, Michael ‘Butch’ Anderson; and his stepsisters: Sandra (Steve) Rhoads and Teresa (David) Masters.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Taylor Sylvia Baler; his son, Martin Cole Baler; his mother, Linda Reece; his father, Martin Baler; his stepfather, Leland Reece; and his stepbrother, David Reece.
A celebration of life will be held on his birthday July 21, 2021. At that time there will be a graveside service in Tetonia at the Cache Clawson Cemetery, followed by a Dutch oven cookout to celebrate his life the way he would have enjoyed. Details from the family will be announced prior. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.