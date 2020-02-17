Margaret Hannah (Peggy) Egbert, 94, of Victor, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Peggy was born on August 21, 1925, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Alma and Isabella McMillan George Wood. She grew up in Southeast Idaho. She graduated from Ashton High School in 1942. She went on to LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, UT, BYU in Provo, UT, and McCune School of Music and Art. She received a Bachelor’s Degree.
On March 20, 1948, she married Thomas Russ Egbert in Ashton, Idaho and later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised nine children: Marc, Thomas, Chris, Ann, Cari, Risa, Tracy, Wayne, and Karen.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held several positions over the years. Her musical talents were always in demand from both her church and community.
Together with her husband, they opened Pierre’s Playhouse in Victor, Idaho. In the 44 years of operation, she never missed a performance.
She is survived by her sons: Marc Egbert of Idaho Falls, ID, Thomas (Debra) Egbert of Victor, ID, Tracy (Lori) Egbert of Idaho Falls, ID, and Wayne (Cassandra) Egbert of Thayne, WY; her daughters: Chris (Tom) Hawks of Bullhead City, AZ, Ann (William) Fischer of Ammon, ID, Cari (Scott) Golden of Victor, ID, Risa (Randy) Trane of Idaho Falls, ID, and Karen (Lynn) Porter of Tuscon, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Egbert and her parents, Alma and Isabella Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Victor 2nd Ward Chapel, 87 East Center, Victor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, and from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to the services both at the church. Burial will be at the Victor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
