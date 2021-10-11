Malissa Majia 

Your life was our blessing, and you shall never be forgotten. Malissa Anne Atkins Mejia passed away September 28, 2021, at the age of 42 after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by those who loved her most, her husband and three children.
Malissa’s story starts in March 1979 in Bonners Ferry, ID, the youngest child of Gary and Madrienne Atkins. She was raised on a small farm and learned the value of hard work. She also gained a joy of gardening – both vegetable and landscape – which she carried with her throughout her life. Her yard was beautiful and she canned the surplus from her garden.
Boundary County is where Malissa spent her childhood, made many lifelong friends, and went to school, graduating from Bonners Ferry High School in 1997. She also completed two years of college at Idaho State University.
After her first year at ISU, Malissa met the love of her life, Roberto, while working during the summer in West Yellowstone, MT. Friendship blossomed into something more and they eloped the next year. In the years that followed, this special family grew as Roberto, Gavry, and Aubrianna were born, bringing great joy to Roberto and Malissa. Malissa was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
Malissa held a variety of jobs throughout her life and loved her current position at St. John’s Health in Jackson, WY as a Financial Coordinator. While she excelled in the financial position, she could be found all around the Life Center spending time with and running errands for the residents, helping in the dining room, and walking the dog.
In addition to working at the Life Center, Malissa worked side-by-side with her husband and children painting houses and cleaning medical offices. Their hard work and attention to detail made them top candidates for many painting and cleaning projects and jobs in the area.
Malissa had an amazing energy and was full of life, always on the go. She was a devoted wife and mother, worked at SJH and with her family, was involved in community events, and still had time to dedicate to her family and friends. She had many treasured friendships from childhood, in her community, her work, and the Hispanic community, whose culture she loved and embraced.
She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She had a special way of making people feel good about themselves. Malissa loved to cook, bake, and entertain family and friends, and took great pride in the events she would host. Holding these events in her home allowed her to share her love of Victor and the Teton Valley with any and all who attended.
Malissa will be missed by her devoted husband, Roberto Mejia-Diaz; children, Roberto Mejia-Atkins, Gavry Mejia-Atkins, Aubrianna Mejia-Atkins; parents, Gary and Madrienne Atkins of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; sisters, Pam (Josh) Leach of Chubbuck, Idaho, Lorinda (Brad) Coombs of Nampa, Idaho; four nephews, three nieces; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. We know many friends also share in the loss of our dear Malissa.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Odis and Helen Moholt, and paternal grandparents, Chuck and Della Atkins.
A funeral service honoring Malissa’s life was held October 9, 2021. She was laid to rest in the Victor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.