Louise Ellis slipped away from life on earth on Saturday August 14, surrounded by family in Ashton, Idaho. She was born on July 16, 1928, in Victor, ID and given the name Martha Louise Mikesell. Her parents Franklin Mikesell and Juilet Allen welcomed her to this family of one brother and four sisters in a small comfortable home.
Louise grew up playing outside and learning to work inside. Some of her earliest memories were of helping her mother feed family members and strangers who stopped by daily. She was taught from a young age to serve others and did so all her life. She attended school in Victor and graduated from Teton High School.
World War II was raging, at the age of 16, Louise married Jack L. Miller. The union was blessed with five children. Son, Michael Eugene Miller (wife Jody), son, Steven James Miller (wife Janell), daughter, Lyn Marie Olsen (husband Kirk), daughter, Kathy Lee Edwards, and daughter, Mitzie Louise Reynolds (husband James). The young family lived in Victor, Idaho and moved to Pocatello, ID for work in the early 1950's. The Miller's divorced in Pocatello and Louise returned to Victor with her five children to live with her mother.
In high school she worked many different jobs in the small town of Victor. At one time she worked at the Drug Store, the hotel and the movie theater at the same time.
Life was a struggle as a single mother of five growing children. Somehow Louise found a way to purchase enough building materials and build a home. With the help of the Victor Ward, she managed to erect a two bedroom house.
In 1960, Louise married Leon W. Ellis and he took on the responsibility of helping her raise the children. To this union were born three more daughters. Dorothy Carma Thomas (husband Randy), Lisa Anne McCauley (husband Mike), and Tamara Jo Ellis. Through a lot of love, time and care all eight children were raised in the Victor home and graduated from Teton High School.
Louise worked at Victor Elementary as a teacher's aide for all ages of students who needed extra help. She loved each one! She worked for the school district for 22 years and was known and loved by all. She touched and made a difference in many lives.
Louise was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many positions and especially enjoyed working with the children in Primary, and also serving in Relief Society. She organized family home evenings for the senior sisters. Louise was loved by all and a friend to everyone.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eugene Mikesell, sisters Carma Jensen, and Myrtle Barr. Her son Michael Miller, daughter Tamara Ellis, and four great grandchildren. She is survived by sister-in-law Doris Mikesell, sister Mabel Sewell, one son, five daughters, 30 grandchildren, and 82 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, at the Victor LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.