Linda Lea "Nethercott" Naef age 71 died July 9, 2022 in Victor Idaho. Linda was born in Jackson, Wyoming to George and Afton Nethercott August 10, 1950. She grew up in Teton Valley Idaho and resided there for the rest of her life.
Linda worked for many years in highway construction. She worked her way up to an equipment operator. Her dear friend Calvin said "she could run her equipment smoothly on a bad day." During that time she met her husband Richard Naef. They married September 28, 1989. Together they worked on the road all over the western states. They love to fish and hunt together plus spending time in Mesquite, Nevada with their friends and Linda's mom Afton.
In 2004 Linda pursued her passion for sewing and opened Pine Needle Embroidery in Victor. Her hard work and dedication helped her to build her small business into a thriving reputable company that is still under full operation by her dear friend Lisa Foster.
Linda's extended family was her longtime best friends Calvin Frew, Becky Bateman, Clayton Humble and Lisa Foster. Their unwavering support, love and dedication meant the world to her.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Bobby (Teresa) Albertson and Shane(Cortney) Albertson, her grand children Caden, Jesse, Bowdy, Brayden and Brinlee. Her brother Raymond Nethercott, Sister Ida Ann Hansen and sister in law Donna Nethercott plus Numerous aunts, uncles, neices and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joe Nethercott.
Linda will be missed by those that loved and knew her. This world was a better place because she was in it. A Celebration of Life will be held in her home in Victor, Idaho on Saturday July 16th, 2022 from 3 to 5.