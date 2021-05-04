Linda Kay Howell Harding, 60, of Idaho Falls died May 2, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in Driggs, Idaho on 5 March 1961, to Jean and Joe Howell of Ashton Idaho. She lived on the Family Farm doing the usual farm chores, like feeding chickens and other livestock, helping with potato planting and harvest, and learning to cook at her mother's side.
She graduated high school from North Fremont High in 1979. She attended Rick's College for one year.
She had a lovely daughter, Amanda Lee, born to her in July 1980. She moved to Great Falls, Montana to attend Dental Assisting School in 1983, and promptly ran into her future husband, Art Harding of Great Falls. They married in March of 1984, and moved to Colorado Springs for 3 months before returning to Ashton.
Linda started working for Broulim's the next year in St. Anthony and they settled there. A son, Newell Douglas, was born to them in March of 1985. Linda has lived in Payette, Idaho 1999-2003, Driggs, Idaho 2005-2018, and has been in Idaho Falls since 2018. In her years at Broulim's she was a scanning coordinator and a Receiving Clerk most of the time. She loved her co-workers.
She was a photographer, sewer, and crafter in her hobby time. Her joy of all joys was her grandkids. She loved them dearly and was always so proud, and ready to brag about, their accomplishments. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched along the way.
She is survived by her husband, Art Harding of Idaho Falls; children, Amanda Lee (Jade) Chavez and Newell (Kelsey) Harding all of Idaho Falls; sisters, JoAnne (Jerry) Becker of Colstrip, Montana and Helen Howell Cruse of Twin Falls; and four grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucy Howell and Michelle Howell; a nephew, Heath Becker; and a grand-nephew, Quincy Michael Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, with Bishop Alan Baum officiating. The family will receive friends and family Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com