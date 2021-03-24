Lewis Kent Ure, 83, of Victor, Idaho passed away Feb 25, 2021 with his family by his side. He was under the loving care of his wife and Solace Hospice.
Kent was born May 1, 1937 in Driggs, Idaho to Albert W Ure and Alice Hoopes. Kent had three sisters. Karen (Frank) Willis, Kathleen (Noris) Burgener, Robyn (Matt) Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen, and grandson Nathan Lance Woolstenhulme.
On Oct 15, 1958 Kent married JaNell Murdock in the Idaho Falls Temple. Kent is survived by his wife and four children. Tamera (Kurt) Davis, Debera (Lance) Woolstenhulme, Jackie (Scott) Little, Brent (Teresa) Ure. There are 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Kent joined the Coast Guard in 1959, he spent a lot of time on the Coast Guard Cutter “Rockaway” as a telegrapher. After his discharge he worked for the Great Northern railway in Montana.
In 1971 Kent and the family moved to Victor to work on the farm. Then Kent got a job for Van Gas and later on he worked as custodian for the LDS Church.
A lot of time was spent coaching and umpiring basketball, softball and baseball. The woodshop projects was loved by all as he shared his work! Kent also enjoyed teaching Primary classes, hiking and camping with the grandchildren, friends and Scouts. Taking care of his yard and going on vacations with his wife, and everyday morning walks, with his friend Kent Tonks.
Kent's life was grounded by his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He centered his life with love to his wife, family and friends. Serving for 13 years in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples strengthened his beliefs.
Funeral service will be in the Victor church on April 17, 2021 at 11 A.M. Military Rites well be held following at the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.