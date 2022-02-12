Leland G. Christensen was born in Provo, Utah April 30th, 1959 to Charles Morris Christensen and Sarah Ann Hutchinson Christensen.
Leland passed away February 3rd, 2022 at the age of 62 just before midnight at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho from complications due to COVID and Cancer.
At age 4 Leland moved with his family to American Samoa where his parents taught school. He dug up plants at his daycare. Dad helped him replant them. After 2 yrs the family moved to Shaktoolik, Alaska and then to Wales, Alaska for 4 yrs where Leland learned to love hunting and the outdoors. With his father he hunted seal, oogruk, and walrus and was in his father’s hand built walrus skin boat when they harpooned the first whale for the village in over 50 yrs.
In 1971 the family returned to Alta, Wyoming. Alta was home and Leland loved it. He loved family pack trips. Summer was filled with adventures with family and cousins. Hunting, riding horses, exploring the ice caves, riding motorcycles, sleigh rides, rafting rivers were lifelong joys for Leland. He wanted to share all the fun with everyone. Every June he would lead family and friends on a thirty mile pack trip into the headwaters of the Yellowstone. Another annual Leland event was cutting Christmas trees after Thanksgiving with campfire treats and Christmas carols.
Leland was a believer in life learning. He was an avid reader and adventurer with a great sense of humor. Leland’s sage advice was “Don’t give up and don’t ever quit” and “you’ve got today, live it!"
Leland met his soul mate Anita Lu Hare at the Disco. He loved dancing with Anita his whole life. They were married in Rexburg, Idaho on January 16th, 1981 and later sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. With his own family beginning to grow, Leland headed off to the police academy for a career.
Leland’s greatest joy in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. He was famous for making up silly nicknames for his grandkids and nieces and nephews. Every gathering and conversation was more fun and interesting when Leland showed up. He was loved by all!
Leland learned to work hard. One of his first jobs was logging with John Jeffs. He served twenty years in Law Enforcement for Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming. He served fifteen years in the Army Special Forces with the National Guard. He was a Teton County Commissioner for six years, on the Fair Board for many years, auctioneer for many charities and events, bomb tech for the state of Wyoming, Republican Wyoming State Senator for eight years, Wyoming Deputy Director of Homeland Security for Governor Mark Gordon for two years and his last job was State Director for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis. Leland loved Wyoming and serving her people.
Leland was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Hali Ann and his father, Charles (Chuck) Morris Christensen. He is survived by his mother, Sarah Ann Christensen; sister, LeAnn (Richard) Bednar; sister, Janelle Mattson (Clair Yost); brother, Mathew Christensen; brother, Edwin Charles (Marcie) Christensen; sister, Catherine (Vernon) Hatch; his wife, Anita Lu Hare Christensen; daughter, Brittany Leigh (Jordon) Seemann; daughter, Simone Drew (John) Bussleburg; son, Hunter Cole (Brigette) Christensen; son, Jed Brede (Linzi) Christensen; son, Wyatt Wales (Haley) Christensen. Grandchildren: Taw, Charles, Stetson, Ronan, Scout, baby on the way Seemann; Semper, Creed, Elly Mae, Bridger, Brookes Bussleburg; Eowyn Christensen; Cless and Darby Christensen. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 26th at 11:00 a.m. There will be visiting with the family Friday evening at 6 p.m. and again Saturday 9 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. All services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Driggs, Idaho Stake Center.
Leland Grant Christensen 04/30/1959 - 02/03/2022