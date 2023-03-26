LaVerta Belle (Regenmorter) Hansen

LaVerta Belle (Regenmorter) Hansen July 2, 1923 - March 23, 2023 LaVerta Belle Regenmorter Hansen, 99, passed away peacefully at her home in Driggs, Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.

LaVerta Hansen was born in Driggs, Idaho on July 2nd, 1923, to William "Bill" and Matilda Regenmorter. She grew up in Teton Valley and graduated from Teton High School. Her father was a butcher and owned a store where she would enjoy an after-school treat of a hot dog and sugar cookie, a combination she enjoyed well into her 90's. She learned to drive while delivering groceries in her father's Model A, and recalled the split hood flapping like wings as she sped through the fields. Childhood was a happy one, with much love and good friends, many of them now gone.

