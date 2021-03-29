Laurie Lynn Herdman, of Victor, Idaho, died on February 21, 2021. Beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, she is survived by her daughters, Bailey Brennan and Jordan Schreiber; her son Henry Trapp; the father of her son, David Trapp; the father of her daughters, Rick Schreiber; and her brothers Terry, Jay, and Frank. May she find the peace at last that she so deserves.

