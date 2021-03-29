Laurie Lynn Herdman, of Victor, Idaho, died on February 21, 2021. Beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend, she is survived by her daughters, Bailey Brennan and Jordan Schreiber; her son Henry Trapp; the father of her son, David Trapp; the father of her daughters, Rick Schreiber; and her brothers Terry, Jay, and Frank. May she find the peace at last that she so deserves.
More from this section
-
Lewis Kent Ure
Posted: March 26, 2021
-
Eric Soyland
Posted: March 25, 2021
-
Susan M. Rose
Posted: March 23, 2021
-
Martin Buddy Baler
Posted: March 15, 2021
-
Darwin Ray Josephson
Posted: March 15, 2021
- Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Find a local business
- Read the latest special sections.
Trending
Articles
- Crash in Nevada kills three valley residents
- Land Trust and longtime Teton Valley family protect scenic farmland and wetland habitat
- County P&Z continues large subdivision applications
- Susan M. Rose
- Broulim's rezone continued again
- Teton Park Road open to non-motorized recreation
- Eric Soyland
- Sheriff's Log - March 24
- Little Ave to see increased housing density
- Artisan Pair: Mossman and Mullaney's Heron Glass
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.