In Loving Memory
On March 27, 2021, we lost our beloved Lauren Rose Starcevich, 38, in a tragic car accident on a road trip with her family to the Grand Canyon.
Born in Munster Indiana, Lauren grew up in Lansing, IL. and Valrico, FL. She also lived in Portland and Hood River, OR, Las Vegas, NV, and found her forever home in Driggs, Idaho in Teton Valley.
Lauren graduated from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, FL, in 2001. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of South Florida in 2005, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Lauren later completed her teaching certificate at Hillsborough Community College. A free spirit, Lauren followed her dreams wherever they took her. Professionally she was a home stager, photographer, painter, whitewater rafting trip planner, bartender, waitress, ski shop sales associate and substitute teacher.
She had many interests that allowed her to live her life to the fullest. Lauren loved the outdoors and her many hobbies included: traveling, paddle boarding, snowboarding, hiking, white water rafting, rock climbing, swimming in hot springs, bluegrass music festivals, quilting and photography. She especially enjoyed camping, whether it was in her car or her pop-up camper. She was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved living in view of the Teton Mountains.
Lauren’s greatest treasure in life was her daughter, Emerson Kai. They were inseparable from the moment Emerson was born. Before Emerson could walk, Lauren took her paddle boarding, hiking, and camping, which soon became something the two of them enjoyed sharing together. They became adventure buddies as Lauren would carry Emerson on her back so that she could experience all the natural beauty of our world. Lauren was a devoted and truly amazing mother who always made life decisions based on what was best for her daughter. Lauren’s spirit will continue to live on in Emerson; her zest for life will forever be there. Emerson is a testament to her mother’s love and devotion.
Lauren will forever have a special place in the hearts of Emily, Ben, and Everett. Lauren volunteered to be their surrogate and in May 2017, she was able to give them a precious son, Everett. As Everett grows, they will always remember Lauren for this gift and her beautiful and loving friendship.
So many were blessed to have known Lauren and be touched by her during their lifetime. Lauren was a carefree, positive, bright light that was always wanting to help others around her. She always had a smile on her face that was contagious. She was a beautiful soul inside and out. In the words of her friends, this is who Lauren was -
“Lauren lived life unafraid, confident, and outspoken. She inspired people to have more fun, do more of what they loved, and to keep trying the things that scared or challenged them”.
“She really knew how to embrace everything life had to offer, even in the most difficult of times”.
“She did everything: life, love, motherhood to the max”.
“She made the world a better place”.
“She was a fun, fiercely independent, and creative soul”.
“She was a great human, an awesome friend, and an amazing mother!”.
Lauren was accompanied in death by her loving fiancé, Michael Durmeier and his beautiful, kind-hearted daughter, Georgia Durmeier. Lauren is survived by her daughter Emerson Starcevich; mother Deborah Starcevich (of DeLand, FL); father John Starcevich (of Orange City, FL); sister Olivia Crawford (of Lake Mary, FL); brother-in-law Travis Crawford; her nieces, Jocelyn Starcevich and Jamison & Rylee Crawford; and her cat Mr. Reese.
Please join us for Lauren’s graveside ceremony at the Driggs Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho on Saturday June 12th, 2021 at 10:30am then followed by a reception at WestSide Yard, 31 W. Center St., Victor, ID 83455 where a buffet lunch will be served from 11:30am-1:3pm. We ask that everyone please wear bright colors as a tribute to Lauren’s very colorful spirit.
A Celebration of Life Service was previously held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 on May 7th and May 8th and a Funeral Mass was held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 359 W. New York Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 on May 15th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be mailed to Olivia Crawford at 118 Willow Dr., Lake Mary, FL 32746 or to the family’s GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/lauren-and-emerson-starcevich. All donations that are made will be placed into a trust fund for Emerson Starcevich.