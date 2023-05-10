In loving memory of LaRee Brown Brower Carothers, 85, who passed on April
18th with her husband and only child holding her hands as she took her last
breath. After many years of infirmity and illness, our beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, and great-grandmother no longer suffers but is celebrated home in
heaven.
Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 24th, 1937, she grew up in Teton Valley
until she married fellow Tetonian Leo Lynn Brower. They moved to California
and had one child, Brandi. Years later, LaRee received her master's degree in
counseling in 1968 from Idaho State University and worked hard for 30 + years
as a teacher/counselor in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District (primarily at
Hawthorne Junior High in Pocatello, Idaho). "I picked potatoes and peas and
went to school all my life- whether in school, teaching school, or counseling at a
school." She was a great educator, teaching the power of positive thinking, selflove, and believing you can do anything if you put your mind to it. She was her
family's greatest cheerleader.
She married Jerry Carothers on October 12th, 1975, and they built a wonderful
life together for almost 50 years. They lived in Idaho, New Hampshire, and
Florida and enjoyed traveling to many exciting places.
LaRee would say she got her worrying gene from her Brown side - and her great
faith and prayers from her Kunz side. She endured well and attributed her
strength to her pioneer blood and exceptional heritage. She was a beautiful
woman inside and out, fiercely loyal and loving to her friends and family, that
adored her—leaving behind her husband Jerry, daughter Brandi (Andrew)
Nimmo, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brothers Robert (Monica)
Brown and Val (Laura) Brown. She is preceded in death by her mother, May
Elizabeth Kunz Brown, father, George Deloy Brown, and sister, Delores (Doug)
Young.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20th, at noon at the Cedron
Cemetery, Teton County, Idaho.
