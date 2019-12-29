Lanora Joyce (Hogan) Row, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 86. Her devotion to her family and her firm faith in the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints supported her in her struggle and ultimately granted her the peace to reunite with dear loved ones gone before.
Lanora was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Tetonia, Idaho to Charles “Frank” and Ruby Hogan. She graduated from Teton High School in May 1952 and continued on to graduate from the LDS Nursing Program in Idaho Falls in 1955. She married Ruben Row for all time and eternity in March 1956 in the LDS temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho and eventually moved to California where they raised four children and one grandchild all in the same house that she continued to reside in until her passing. Lanora was an accomplished homemaker; forever hosting, cooking, and crafting to keep her family and friends very well cared for. Throughout her life she frequently volunteered at church and enjoyed the company of countless friends.
To honor and celebrate her life, a viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Gatewood meetinghouse (42500 Gatewood Street, Fremont, Calif. 94538). A funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Private interment to follow. The family gratefully declines flowers and asks that those wishing may please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in lieu. To leave condolences, please visit https://www.fremontchapeloftheroses.com/obituaries/.
