Kyle L. Tonks, 76, of Victor, passed away on April 24, 2021. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Victor LDS Church. The visitation will be on Friday April 30th from 6:30 - 8 pm and again Saturday from 10 -10:45 am also at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.

More from this section