Kurt Alan Ripley, 53, of Victor, Idaho passed away January 1, 2020 at the Teton Valley Hospital.
Kurt was born July 20, 1966 in Canton, Ohio to Daniel L. Ripley and Cheryl A. Lee. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson, enjoyed hiking, fishing, four-wheeling, ice skating, playing games with his family, and laughing.
With fifty dollars and Jesus, he started his business, Ripley’s Vacuum Center, in Jackson, Wyoming in 1993. He and his wife, Melissa, started their family in 1997 in Victor, Idaho. They have three daughters: Kyley Jo Ripley (22) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Katie Anne Ripley (19) of Laffayette, Colorado, and Kimberly Jean Ripley (17) of Victor, Idaho.
Kurt never met a stranger and was very passionate about sharing the Lord with everyone he met. Kurt was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, daughters, parents, and sister DeAnna Maupertuis. Services will be held at First Baptist Church (90 W Kelly Ave) in Jackson on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kurt's name to Feeding Los Cabos Kids, http://www.feedingloscaboskids.org/donate/.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuaryjackson.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.