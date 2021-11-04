On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Kimberley (Kimmy) Ann Potter, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 59.
Kimmy was born on February 19, 1962 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Roger and Patricia Boucher. She was married to Brian Potter on April 29, 1989. They raised one son, Wayne.
Kimmy had a passion for people. It was a rare acquaintance that didn’t become a good friend. Her love of people, sports and the outdoors led her to a career in ski instruction. In Colorado she taught at Snowmass and Sunlight Resorts. In Wyoming she taught at Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole Mountain Resorts, a total of 25 years. She was also a real estate broker at Sotheby’s, volunteered at the Crisis Pregnancy centers in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the youth groups at church.
She is survived by her mother Patricia, husband Brian, son Wayne, her two brothers Roger and Keith, and her grandson Wyatt.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” event at the West Side Yard in Victor, Idaho on November 13, 2021 at 2pm. All are invited to attend!
