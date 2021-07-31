Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kent James Meredyk Sr. was born August 28, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to Sandra and Kenneth Meredyk.
At the age of only 58, he lived a very long, loving, caring, humble life. Always out doing something with Uncle Mike, Uncle Robert, Uncle Howard and Uncle Shawn. Going to car shows, hunting, fishing, out on the porch smoking ribs and spending time with his granddaughter Marley.
In his young twenties, he was able to start a lawn service company with Howard, H&L Landscaping.
In 1990 Kent Sr. met the true love of his life, his soulmate, Martha Clark and formed the first fatherly bond with his son Andrew Clark. As they navigated the roads of becoming one; of course, there were lots of ups and downs, but always together, through thick and thin. In the summer of 1994 Kent and Martha welcomed Kent James Meredyk Jr.. In the spring of 1997 Kent and Martha welcomed their daughter Nicole Meredyk. He always wanted his own little girl to wrap around his finger.
Kent absolutely loved dogs- so of course there were many. The family move from Lapeer, MI to Victor, ID in July 2005.
The two lovebirds just celebrated 29 years together and hit their twentieth wedding anniversary. Anyone who has known him for ever or just met Kent, can always come up with some sort of story touching their life. A man of very few words, but the best words! Always comforting people without even knowing how much of an impact he made. We could’ve never known this tatted up biker looking dude has the absolute biggest heart you'd ever meet. He would take the shirt off of his back for someone else. He is the myth, the man, the legend.
Well known at Valley Lumber for the last fifteen years, as well as the small engine repair guy here in the valley. Kent has been a big part of many people’s lives and memories.
Kent Sr. is forever remembered by his wife Martha; his two sons: Andrew Clark ( Kelsey), Kent James Meredyk Jr. (Ashley Mitchell); his daughter: Nicole Meredyk; his mother: Sandra Meredyk; sisters Kendra Trainer (Drew), Kara Bolam (Perry); his brother Kurt Meredyk (Diana); grandchildren: Marley, Gracie, Annabelle, Makayla and Aiyden; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lifelong friends with Michael Schmidt (Tracy, Makena and Chase), Dayna Schmidt; Shawn and Amy Zuber; Erv and Sharon Schmidt. His two furry buddies: Delilah and Butternut.
Kent James Meredyk Sr. has passed through this earthly world with many amazing people waiting to see him on the other side and Scooter too.
