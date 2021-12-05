Keith James Kunz was born June 19, 1934 in Idaho Falls to James Herbert and Arleigh Inez Drake Kunz. He died at age 87 on Dec 1, 2021 at his home in Cedron, Victor, Idaho surrounded by his loving family.
He lived in the shadow of the Tetons his whole life. He was the only child in his family born in a hospital. He is the baby of the family and his mother was concerned because she was a little older when he came along so she made arrangements to deliver at LDS hospital in IF.
He married Betty Janet Wray on July 10, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple and the adventure began.
Grandpa Kunz gave dad a bad time about having to go all the way to Blackfoot Idaho to find a bride, but she quickly won the hearts of his parents and family. Keith and Betty are the parents of 7 children.
Dad attended Teton High school graduating in 1952 and then attended 2 quarters at Ricks College before needing to return to help Grandpa Kunz on the farm.
He was an Eagle Scout as are his 4 sons. He served Teton County Idaho as a commissioner for 4 years, Chairman of County Fair Board, ASCS board, Farm Service Agency Board.
He and his sweetheart Betty served 2 full time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They served 18 months in Tasmania Australia and then 12 months in Omaha Nebraska Trail Center which includes Winter Quarters. During their service in Omaha they also served in the Winter Quarters temple.
During the Korean conflict he had a farming exemption, and due to the limit of only 1 young man per ward could serve a full time mission at any given time during the war, he did not have the opportunity to serve a full time mission at age 19. He served 2 stake missions and then was able to serve later with mom.
Dad farmed and ranched with his brothers and his father and passed the love of working cattle and land to his sons.
Hobbies included work, singing, playing baseball, racing horses, Rook games with friends and family, dancing with our mother.
He served the Lord in various callings including Stake Young Men's President, as a member High Council, a counselor to 2 Bishops and then as Bishop of the Victor 2nd ward, as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples and as the Driggs Idaho Stake Patriarch over the 9 years he served as the acting patriarch he and mom were involved in giving over 400 blessings.
He loved the temple, they served together in 3 different temples the Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Winter Quarters for approximately 16 years. When they were released from the Omaha mission, their mission president was President Kunz, their stake president was President Ryan Kunz, their Bishop was Bishop Craig Kunz.
In 2000 their youngest daughter Colette died in a car accident on his birthday. As a family we were devastated, so much life and fun gone so quickly. However, through this tragic loss, the example of strength, testimony of our Savior and not letting the trials of mortality sway them from the covenant path back to our Heavenly Father have blessed everyone he and mother have come in contact with.
Qualities we will miss, his easy smile, a little teasing, at times a bad sport when playing cards and he always had a good story to tell you.
Survivors include: his wife Betty, his children Kim (Tresa) Kunz, Kathryn (Michael) Grube, Calvin (Jen) Kunz, Kristen (Steven) Coburn, Brent (Sherri) Kunz, Bart (Candice) Kunz, 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and a few on the way
He has a grandson serving a mission in the North Dakota, Bismarck Mission and a granddaughter's family serving our country. Sara and Blake Henderson with their 4 children are stationed on the Kaneohe Marine Base in Hawaii.
Preceded in death by his parents James and Arleigh, his 3 brothers: Merle, Duane and Dale Kunz, and 2 sisters: Faye Berger and Denise Rammell, a daughter Colette Kunz and grandchildren Brandon Coburn and Stephanie Bingham
His message to his family and friends is to stay on the covenant path, if you have stepped off or taken a detour, remember your happiness when you were keeping your covenants. Get back on.
Continue to do missionary work, temple work and be an active part of your ward wherever you may be.
He loved his home and land. When we brought him home his last words to mom were, "I'm home and I love you"
He fought the fight, he kept the faith.
Funeral services will be held at the Driggs Stake Center on December 6, 2021 at 11 am, interment will be at the Cedron Cemetery
There will be a visitation with friends Sunday evening December 5, 2021 from 6-7:30pm at the Driggs Stake Center RS room.
Funeral arrangements through Valley Mortuary.
Live stream available at: