Our community sadly lost a pillar on January 20, when Kathy Runyan passed away from cancer. She passed peacefully at her home with her daughter, Katrina, by her side.
Kathy and her family moved to Teton Valley in the early 1990s from Jackson, and prior to that Lander, Wyoming. Having been a realtor, she started Alta Realty with a vision, a love for this community, and an unforgettable positive and cheerful personality.Kathy and her team have built Alta Realty into one of the valley’s most successful and well-respected real estate firms.
Everyone who knew Kathy has experienced her warmth, charm, and generosity. She has helped so many people find just the right home, or sold their homes with extraordinary results. She generously supported many local non-profits both personally and through Alta Realty and raised her family while running her business & co-managing their Alta ranch.
She had a deep love for animals including their nine horses, three cats, a dog, a goat (and at one point a coop of chickens). She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid horseback rider who not only enjoyed trail riding in our beautiful mountains; she was known for arriving to many a real estate showings on horseback.
Her love of the outdoors and animals began as Kathy was raised on her family’s farm in Iowa with her parents, Teresa and Robert Buffington, two sisters, Rebecca and Lisa, and her brother Todd. From there, she went to the University of Wyoming, graduated with a business degree and married her college sweetheart, Cody.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, daughter Katrina, sons Chris & Joshua and daughter-in-law Christiane. She adored her five grandchildren: Joshua, Reece, Paisley, Georgiana, and Waylon. She also has many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and many friends and colleagues in the community.Her always positive and friendly energy will be greatly missed by family and friends across this valley.
The Runyan family will host a celebration of Kathy’s life which will be held in her honor in March for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Driggs Animal Shelter or Teton Valley Food Pantry in Kathy’s name or to a cause you know to be important to her.
Kathy Ann (Buffington) Runyan 09/06/1956 - 01/20/2022