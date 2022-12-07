Julina (Lyons) Curtis

Julina (Lyons) Curtis 9/9/1943 - 12/7/2022 Julina Lyons Curtis, 79 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at St Luke's Magic Valley of natural causes. Julina was born September 9, 1943 in Burley, ID to Ivan Edward Lyons and Ruth Smith Lyons at the family home.

She was the youngest of seven children; Kent Ivan Lyons, Yvonne Low, K Lyman Lyons, Annette Wilson, Barton Edwin Lyons, and Lamont Smith Lyons. Julina grew up in Burley, ID and graduated from Burley High School in 1961.

