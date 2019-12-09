Judy Ann Buxton, 76, of St. George Utah, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a long lingering illness. Judy was born January 1, 1943 in Driggs Idaho to Erin LeRoy (Casey) Casper and Zamona Doris (Zee) Ard Casper. She was the youngest of eight children. She grew up on the family farm one mile North of Driggs along Highway 33.
She attended elementary school and junior high in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School in 1961. In the fall of that same year she married her high school sweetheart, Jaydell Buxton in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with three daughters, Lisa Michelle, Kimberly Sue, and Angela Gae. In 1974, they were blessed with a son, John David, who was later sealed to Judy and Jaydell in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Judy was talented in many things. As a young girl her mother taught her how to be a seamstress, cook, and homemaker. In her youth, she was very involved in 4H and won many awards, one of which was from the National Wool Growers Association at the Idaho State Fair. She made her own formal Prom dress, and later made many of her daughters clothing and formal dresses. She loved to piece quilt tops and has made many quilts throughout the years.
She was a very good cook and enjoyed making gourmet meals for her family and friends. One of her specialities was dutch oven chicken. She entertained many guests in her beautiful home and backyard. She was a master gardener and spent many hours planting and tending her beautiful annual and perennial gardens.
Judy was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings. She had a strong testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ.
Judys pride and joy was her family. She supported and loved being involved in their lives. She had many friends and acquaintances who loved her dearly. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband Jaydell, daughters Lisa (Matthew) Rammell of Nampa, Idaho; Kimberly (Michael) Sewell of Clovis, California; Angela (Shaun) Griffiths of Beaver, Utah; and son John Buxton of Driggs, Idaho; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren with 2 more expected in February and a sister Ilene Smith of Pocatello, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, Parents in-law, Darell Carson (Dick) Buxton and Mary Ellen Mackley Buxton, four brothers, and two sisters.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and caregivers of Suntree Hospice for their loving care of our beautiful Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Driggs, Idaho Stake Center 225 North 1st Street, Driggs, Idaho with Bishop Tom Hill officiating and under the direction of Teton Valley Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the LDS Stake Center and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Bates, Idaho Cemetary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
