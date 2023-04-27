John Woodruff Long

John Woodruff Long July 28, 1980 - April 25, 2023 John Woodruff (Woody) Long came into the world on July 28, 1980. He passed away quietly on a beautiful Spring morning, April 25, 2023, at his home in the shadows of the Grand Teton Range in Driggs, Idaho.

John was born to Steven and Janice Andrews Long at Idaho Falls, Idaho Riverview Hospital. His Grandma Andrews, as a nurse at the hospital, actually placed his hand and footprints on the birth certificate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.