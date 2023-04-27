John Woodruff Long July 28, 1980 - April 25, 2023 John Woodruff (Woody) Long came into the world on July 28, 1980. He passed away quietly on a beautiful Spring morning, April 25, 2023, at his home in the shadows of the Grand Teton Range in Driggs, Idaho.
John was born to Steven and Janice Andrews Long at Idaho Falls, Idaho Riverview Hospital. His Grandma Andrews, as a nurse at the hospital, actually placed his hand and footprints on the birth certificate.
At one year old John's family moved to Challis, Idaho. There was nothing but one adventure after another growing up in "God's Country". He loved his hometown and those who helped him grow into a caring, trustworthy, and hard-working young man. John participated in most sports but excelled at hoops and was honored as the basketball offensive player of the year in both his Junior and Senior years.
His determination to succeed in sports carried over to his educational achievements. Some college scholarships afforded John the opportunity to attend the University of Idaho in Moscow and go on to graduate from Utah State University, Logan, Utah. John received two BS degrees in Human Resource Management and Business Management. He always said that he received a minor in Billiards and teased that he could fall back on Billiards if unable to find employment in his chosen field! While attending college he made cherished, lifelong friends.
John followed construction in the summers as he continued his college education while working at Envirocon, Inc. Many summers he was blessed to work with his father at Envirocon. After college graduation, he worked as a Project Manager for Westwood Curtis Construction in Jackson Hole, WY. He was well respected for his knowledge of the current projects he was responsible for. He spoke highly of his boss and many coworkers. He truly valued their friendships.
John was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in numerous Church callings. He served as the Elder's Quorum President in the Driggs Singles Branch where he met lifelong friends. He especially had a passion for youth activities and programs. Many young men achieved their Eagle Scout award because of his and other youth leaders' participation in the program. He was involved in the High Adventure program - this was his favorite calling.
John had a passion for spelunking. He took over 40 trips through the Darby Ice Caves. He loved to share this passion with others and was always looking for people to take through. He treasured the many adventures through the caves. There are very few people who have explored this cave system more than him.
John married Dayna Marie Hinchcliff on December 28, 2011, in the Rexburg, Idaho LDS Temple. They met at the Driggs Singles Branch and their first date was at a Blue Angels show with a front-row seat from the Egan hanger. They were blessed with three children, ages six, three, and one. Many, including his Grandma Long, tried to set him up with blind dates. He was kinda picky in his choice of a companion. He said he was attracted to smart, athletic gals. Not only did he get a bride who is smart and athletic but also one beautiful, inside, and out. Dayna brought the love of traveling to their union. In eleven years of marriage, they traveled to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Florida, San Francisco, Virginia, and many more locations. John was her faithful chaperone for the school trips to: Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands; London, Paris, Rome; and recently Thailand. It's a blessing that they took their children on one last family vacation to San Diego this year. John and Dayna recently built a home in Bates, ID. John was a loving companion and father and was always looking out for his family.
John's family and friends find comfort and strength in the memories of Woody. They remember his love of Nebraska football, sasquatch, funny memes, silly shirts, Mountain Dew, golf, spelunking, board games and hosting game nights, construction, his family, and his wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife; daughters April Rey and Darcy Lee, son, Ozzie Nicholas all of Driggs; mother, Janice (Elias) Williams of Challis, Idaho; brothers, Clay of Colorado; Jacob (Bobbie) of Etna, Wyoming; sister Dana Sands (Christopher) of Logan, Utah; Grandmother Jean Andrews Dabel, Idaho Falls; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Long and grandparents Cliff and Evadean Long, and Otto W. Andrews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Driggs, Idaho, 225 North 1st St., Driggs, Idaho. The family will visit with friends on Monday, May 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. The burial will be at the Cedron Cemetery in Driggs.
John Long Memorial Fund has been set up at any US Bank location or use: Zelle(hinchrays@gmail.com or Venmo (Ray-Hinchcliff-1) both are linked to the bank account.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.