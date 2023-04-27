John S. Buhler October 5, 1938 - November 3, 2022 John S. Buhler, Jr., 84, of Jackson, Wyoming, passed away November 3, 2022, on Teton Pass. He was born on
October 5, 1938, in Findlay, Ohio, the son of John S. Buhler, Sr., and Lillian (Coup) Buhler.
John received a Master"s Degree in Fine Arts from Miami University, in Oxford Ohio. He was a very talented man and wore many hats. John was a skydiver, traveler, collector, sculptor, actor, director, and artist. He was a member of the mens choir in college called, "The Blues Boys "and had an amazing talent for singing and acting. His acting career was extensive, working with the Jackson Hole Community Theatre, in Jackson, Wyoming. He performed in many lead roles. One of his more notable performances was Little Orphan Annie in 1994. His one-act play group also traveled extensively and won many awards. He was the Director of the Wyoming Arts Council before moving to Jackson in 1982 and held a deep commitment and involvement in the arts council and art community throughout his life.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and John Buhler, Sr., and brother Robert James. Those left to cherish Johns's memory are his brother Thomas Buhler of Cincinnati, Ohio; Tobin Buhler of Goodyear, Arizona; Trevor Buhler of Driggs, Idaho; 4 grandchildren, Coulter Buhler, Keeley Buhler, Zander Buhler, Rhett Buhler and former spouse, Tina Buhler.
A memorial service and tribute for John is planned for 1:00p.m., May 20, 2023 at The Grand Teton Funeral Home in Driggs . All are welcome and encouraged to come and share their time and stories to commemorate his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson Wyoming animal shelter.
