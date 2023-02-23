John Nicholas Bach April 19, 1938 - February 18, 2023 John Nicholas Bach passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023 at the age of 84. The seventh of ten children, Bach was born April 19, 1938 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan to Nicolas and Vasa Bach. The family moved to Lynwood, California where Bach spent his formative years.
Bach graduated from Lynwood High School in 1956 and went on to study at UCLA. Upon receiving a degree in political science in 1960, Bach attended the UC Berkeley School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctor degree before moving to Chico, California to teach Business Law at the local California State University. It was there that he met his former wife of 26 years, Jan, and opened up his own law practice. Together, they raised their four children - Melissa, Mindi, Drew and Deidre. A proud family man, Bach loved to ski and took his family on many entertaining ski trips over the years.
Bach’s love of the mountains took him to Driggs, Idaho in 1991 where he reveled in the beauty of the Tetons and nearby Yellowstone. He enjoyed exploring the many trails with his wife, Cindy, who he married in 2003. Bach had a passion for live music and dancing, spicy food, lively conversation, and was forever looking for a set of wheels to take him to places unknown.
Bach is survived by his four children, ten grandchildren and four siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Bach (d. 2008). A private family remembrance will be held this Spring in the Teton Valley. Ian lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests a donation to Yellowstone Forever or the National Park Service in Bach’s name. https://www.yellowstone.org
