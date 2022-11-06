John Dee O'Brien

John Dee O'Brien 11/30/1948 - 11/6/2022 John Dee O'Brien, husband of Chris Rammell O'Brien, father of five daughters, and grandfather of 27, passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 6, 2022. He was 73 years old.

Born on November 30, 1948, to Byron and Marjorie Egbert O'Brien, Dee's childhood in Tetonia, Idaho was rural, rugged, and joyful. He had two older brothers—Thayne and Dale—and three younger sisters—Marian, Lorraine, and Maureen. The family was blessed with a lot of love for each other that continued throughout their lives.

